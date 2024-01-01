[Photos] Department between two holy shrines mobilizes efforts to serve visitors on Arafah- Eid al-Adha

Shafaqna English- A Department between the Two Holy Shrines at the Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine has mobilized its efforts to serve visitors on the day of Arafah and Eid Al-Adha.

The assistant head of the Department, Habib al-Dahsh, said:”the staff of the department has mobilized its efforts to serve the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (AS) and his brother al-Abbas (AS) on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha through many services that will be provided.”

He added,”the department provided more (15) thousand water boxes as well as five thousand ice blocks to be distributed to the visitors coming to commemorate Arafah day and Eid al-Adha”.

Sources: ALKafeel

