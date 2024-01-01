Eid al-Adha traditions in Afghanistan

Shafaqna Afghanistan– Eid al-Adha is one of the great Muslim festivals in the world that is celebrated in Afghanistan every year splendidly and vibrantly and has special customs and traditions.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, the whispers of Eid al-Adha are heard in the homes of Afghan citizens when Hajj caravans are sent to Mecca to perform Hajj.

On the verge of Eid al-Adha, most families in Afghanistan usually prepare new clothes for their family members, especially children.

Before Eid, they bought nuts, cakes, cookies, and dry fruits to host guests on Eid day.

Although in the last three years, many people in this country are living in poverty due to redomination of the Taliban in Afghanistan, but on the verge of Eid, the markets are still crowded and everyone tries to do his best to participate in appreciation of Eid al-Adha.

Eid prayers are usually held in most mosques in the cities and villages of Afghanistan and besides praying, it is prayed for peace, tranquility and stability in a country that has been at war for forty years.

After the Eid prayer, most people hug and congratulate each other on Eid and try to let go of “grudges” and heal the resentments.

Then, the families who are able to sacrifice slaughter a sheep or cow. Slaughtering the animal sacrifice is associated with certain customs and is usually performed by a religious scholar.

