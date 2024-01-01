Al Furat: Attendance of a million and a half pilgrims in the martyrdom anniversary of Muslim bin Aqeel

Shafaqna English– Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf, Yousif Gannawi, announced the successful security plan for the martyrdom anniversary of Muslim bin Aqeel without any incident.

According to Al Furat, he said the number of pilgrims attending at the martyrdom anniversary of envoy of Imam Hussein (AS) reached one million five hundred thousand people.

Governor of Al-Najaf Al-Ashraf praised and thanked the brave security forces and the zealous Al-Hashd al-Shaabi for ensuring the security of this pilgrimage.

He said that we adopted the policy of not creating restrictions on pilgrims and citizens’ traffic in occasions with a high number of pilgrims and we followed the security and service plan on a daily basis. Alhamdulillah, this pilgrimage was held well.

Gannawi thanked the service departments and management of the Great Mosque of Kufa and its affiliated tombs and all servants of Ataba al-Sharifa for this successful pilgrimage.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com