Do people whose mother or grandmother (from father or mother side) is a Seyyedeh, have the rights of other Sadaats? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about the rights of people whose mother or grandmother is a Seyyedeh.

Question: Do people whose mother or grandmother (from father or mother side) is a Seyyedeh, have the rights of other Sadaats?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: These people have the rights of Sadaats from some aspects, and they do not from other aspects. They cannot receive Khoms, and cannot use the special clothing of Sadaats. But from other aspects, have the honour of being related to the Prophet (PBUH) and Hazrat Zahra (AS).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

