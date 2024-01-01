Great Mosque of Samarra in Iraq

Shafaqna English– Iraq is a country rich in history and culture, offering numerous fascinating sightseeing opportunities. One notable attraction is the Malwiya Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque of Samarra.

Located in the city of Samarra, this mosque features a unique spiral minaret called the Malwiya Tower, making it one of Iraq’s major tourist attractions.

Architecturally, the mosque is famed for its unique spiral minaret, called the Malwiya Tower, which rises 52 meters into the sky. The minaret’s spiral ramp is a distinguishing feature that sets it apart from other Islamic architectural structures. The mosque’s main prayer hall is vast, covering an area of over 37,000 square meters, and is adorned with intricate decorative elements, such as calligraphy and geometric patterns.

Throughout its history, the Great Mosque of Samarra has faced various challenges, including natural disasters and conflict-related damages. Despite these obstacles, the mosque has undergone restorations and continues to function as a center for worship and community gathering.

In 2007, the Great Mosque of Samarra was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with the Samarra Archaeological City, in recognition of its exceptional historical, cultural, and architectural significance. The site remains an important destination for both pilgrims and tourists, offering a unique glimpse into Iraq’s rich heritage and the history of Islamic architecture.

