Palestinians in Gaza perform Eid al-Adha prayer amid rubble-ruin of eight months of Israeli attacks

Shafaqna English- Palestinians in Gaza gathered to pray on Sunday morning for Eid al-Adha amid the rubble and ruin of eight months of Israeli attacks.

This year, after more than eight months of a devastating Israeli campaign that has flattened much of Gaza, displaced most of the besieged territory’s 2.4 million people and sparked repeated warnings of famine, the Eid is a day of misery for many.

Eid al-Adha in Gaza: ‘Sadness, severe pain and suffering’

“There is no joy. We have been robbed of it,” said Malakiya Salman, a 57-year-old displaced woman, now living in a tent in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

In southern Khan Younis city, Majdi Abdul Raouf spent 4,500 shekels ($1,200) – a small fortune for most people in impoverished Gaza – on a sheep to sacrifice.

“I was determined on buying it despite the high prices to perform these rituals and bring some joy and happiness to the children in the displacement camp,” said Abdul Raouf, 60, who fled his home in Rafah.

“There is sadness, severe pain and suffering, but I insisted on having a different kind of day.”

Gaza residents visit relatives’ graves on Eid al-Adha morning

Many people were forced to spend the holiday without their loved ones, either killed or displaced during Israel’s war on the coastal enclave.

Grieving families on Sunday flocked to cemeteries and other makeshift burial sites, where wooden planks marked the graves. “I feel comfort here,” said Khalil Diab Essbiah at the cemetery where his two children are buried after being killed in the war.

Israel’s ban on entry of sacrificial animals deprives Gazans of Eid al-Adha rituals

Israel’s ban on the entry of sacrificial animals deprives hundreds of thousands of families in the Gaza Strip of the opportunity to observe Eid al-Adha and perform the sacrificial rituals as part of Islamic religious practices, the Gaza media office said Saturday.

In a statement on the eve of Eid al-Adha, the office said “the occupation forces committed a new crime” by preventing the entry of sacrificial animals by closing all crossings of the Gaza Strip, including the occupation and closure of the Rafah border crossing, and the Kerem Shalom crossing.

It called this ban “a clear violation of human rights and a total disregard for human and Islamic values.”

Sources: ALJazeera, New Arab, Anadolu Ajansı

