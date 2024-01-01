Iraq: Basrah ranks among world’s hottest cities in last 24 hours

Shafaqna English- Basrah in southern Iraq ranked among the world’s hottest cities in the last 24 hours, according to data from the California-based station “Weather Underground.”

Salah, Algeria, recorded the highest global temperature at 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 degrees Fahrenheit), followed by el-Kharga, Egypt at 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 degrees Fahrenheit), and Abadan, Iran, also at 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Basrah ranked 11th globally, recording a temperature of 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sources: Shafaq News

