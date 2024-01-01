Arafah praying under scorching heat; Day of Arafah commemorated with massive presence of pilgrims in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The holy city of Karbala witnessed the presence of thousands of pilgrims from the early hours of today (Sunday) to revive the ceremonies of Ziyarat Arafah and Eid al-Adha in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

Thousands of Iraqi and foreign pilgrims, lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), have been entering the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) since the early hours of this morning to participate in the Day of Arafah ceremony and recite the supplication of Arafah.

In this regard, all service and security forces have been mobilized in the holy shrines of Imam Abbas and Imam Hussain(peace be upon them). Government departments in Karbala, along with volunteers from the city of Karbala and other cities of Iraq, are also deployed to serve the pilgrims.

Nassif al-Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, predicted in a press conference that the number of pilgrims attending the Day of Arafah ceremony would reach approximately five million.

This comes as the temperature in the city of Karbala has reached its highest levels.

Pilgrims performed the ceremonies related to the Day of Arafah near the holy shrines of Imam Hussain and Imam Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as in the area between the two shrines.

According to Iraqi media reports, the streets of the holy city of Karbala are crowded with masses of pilgrims.

The holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) held the ceremony of reciting the Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (A.S), and reciting the supplication of Arafah in the courtyard of Zainab’s shrine, with the presence of pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian