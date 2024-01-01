Students in Gaza fight to keep learning amid Israeli war

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of thousands in Gaza lose entire school year, with bombing of schools set to hinder their education for years to come. But, they fight to keep learning amid war.

When Nour fled her home to Rafah early in Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, she didn’t pack her two daughters’ textbooks.

But as the assault dragged on, the Palestinian mother noticed they were beginning to forget what they had learned. Worried for their future, she took matters into her own hands.

“I downloaded their school textbooks online and relied on YouTube channels that explain the Palestinian curriculum,” the social media activist, who preferred to be identified by her surname, told Middle East Eye.

“I went to a nearby bookstore and printed out the necessary materials, like reading lessons or exercises requiring writing, to keep them engaged. I focused on Arabic, English and maths.”

