Afghanistan: Ghor’s flood victims have no shelter for Eid al-Adha guests

Shafaqna English- Many residents in Ghor province are unprepared to celebrate Eid al-Adha this year. Poverty, economic challenges,unemployment, and recent natural disasters have severely impacted their livelihoods.

Residents report that the crippled economy has diminished their purchasing power, and recent floods have worsened their living conditions by destroying their shelters. They add that this year they lack the means to sacrifice an animal, buy new clothes, or prepare sweets for Eid, and they have also lost their homes to host guests.

Gholam Sakhi, a shopkeeper in Ferozkoh city, says he couldn’t afford to buy a sheep for sacrifice this year.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh

