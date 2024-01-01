English
Hasht-e-Subh: Eid al-Adha in Afghanistan amid poverty-Unemployment

Shafaqna English- The high rate of unemployment and poverty has drastically reduced the purchasing power of Afghan people for Eid al-Adha.
The business of tailors and fabric sellers in Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, is less vibrantand thriving compared to last year due to rising unemployment and poverty.

Some tailors and fabric sellers in Badakhshan state that, according to the common customs and traditions of the people in this province, Eid was celebrated with grandeur, but now, due to the extensive restrictions imposed by the Taliban, increasing unemployment, and rising poverty, people’s interest in buying clothes and celebrating Eid has decreased compared to previous years, and their sewing machines are running slower.

These tailors say that with each passing day, people’s poverty and unemployment have increased, negatively affecting their business in the market.

Sources: Hasht-e-Subh

www.shafaqna.com

