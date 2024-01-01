Muslims in Asia celebrate Eid al-Adha with prayers for people in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Muslims throughout Asia mark the celebration of Eid Al-Adha and pray for peace for the Palestinians.
Muslims in Asia on Monday celebrated Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, with food and prayers for people in Gaza suffering from the Israel war.
Much of Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh, observed Eid al-Adha on Monday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including Saudi Arabia, Libya, Egypt, and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Sunday.
Sources: Associated Press