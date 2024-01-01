[Video] An Ethical Framework

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “An Ethical Framework”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Human beings were created for no other reason than that we should worship God. To worship God entails living according to God’s commands and observing God’s prohibitions, therefore the basis of an ethical life is to believe in the Divine Guidance and put it into practice. This is the basis of a good human life, which will develop into a good character after the example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was possessed the highest of human qualities [Q. 68:4]. To live in this way, as the Abd of God, leads human beings to fulfilment in this life and proximity to God in the life after death.

In order that human beings should strive to live in this way, we have been given the two high dignities of intellect and free will. Our intellect allows us to know the path that we should tread and our freedom enables us freely to choose to put it into action. This gives us the ability to achieve our second human duty, that of being the Khalifa or regent of God on earth. This is an awesome responsibility which is spoken of as the trust that God has placed in human beings [Q. 34:72]. We have been given the ability to rise above our base nature and instincts and, through faith and intellect, to grow in purity and wisdom so that ultimately we might grow into sublime proximity to the infinite God in Paradise.

God created human beings to seek God, to grow in truth and to lead a life striving for perfection [Q. 30:30]. This is our true human nature; therefore a life of obedience to God’s commands is not an imposition or a burden but rather a fulfilment of our deepest needs. In this sense, the greatest gift that God has given to human beings is the guidance and ability to know the divine will and the freedom to put it into practice [Q. 90:8-10]. This will lead to happiness both in this life and in the life to come.

