UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank ‘drastically deteriorating’

Shafaqna English- The rights situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was drastically deteriorating, the United Nations human rights chief warned.

“The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is dramatically deteriorating,” said Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He said that as of June 15, 528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, had been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers since October, in some cases raising “serious concerns of unlawful killings.”

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com