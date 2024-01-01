English
Biden: USA administration is committed to addressing scourge of Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- “I’m committed to addressing the scourge of Islamophobia in the United States,” Joe Biden said in a message of support to American Muslims for Eid al-Adha.

“Hate has no place in America, whether it is targeted at American Muslims, Arab Americans including Palestinians, or anyone else.”

“The United States is blessed to be home to millions of American Muslims who enrich our nation in countless ways, from medicine to technology, education, public service, the arts, and beyond,”Biden said in a statement.

