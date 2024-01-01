Shafaqna English- Historical sites in Mecca-Medina offer educational experience to millions of Hajj pilgrims from around the world.

After completing their religious rites, such as Umrah and Tawaf, and paying their respects at the Haram, pilgrims yearn to immerse themselves in the history of Mecca and Medina.

With histories going back thousands of years, these cities are embodiments of the origins of Islamic culture, having welcomed pilgrims down the ages and developed a distinct cultural identity in the process of doing so.

