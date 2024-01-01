English
UN: War on Gaza caused major environmental damage

Shafaqna English- The war on Gaza has caused unparalleled soil, water, and air pollution in the region, according to a United Nations assessment of the war’s environmental impact released.

A preliminary assessment by the United Nations Environment Programme shows that the war has quickly reversed limited progress in improving the region’s water desalination and treatment of wastewater facilities, restoring the Wadi Gaza coastal wetland, and investing in solar power installations.

Last month, a BBC report indicated more than half of Gaza’s water sites have been destroyed and contaminated in targeted Israeli aggression with 53% of the 603 examined destroyed or damaged.

