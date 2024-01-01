Egypt: Limited-income households struggle with bread subsidy cut

Shafaqna English- Poor Egyptians consume the popular source of carbohydrates in most meals of the day and they struggle with first bread subsidy cut in 21st century.

It was a hot, sunny morning in the poor Dar El-Salam neighbourhood in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, when Reda, a 54-year-old house cleaner, queued outside a state-run distribution kiosk with dozen of others waiting to receive their daily quota of subsidised flatbread — cut for the first time in the 21st century.

The government’s recent decision to cut food subsidies, only offered to the beneficiaries of the ration card system run by the Ministry of Social Solidarity, has, indeed, alleviated the ordeal of low and limited-income households in a country whose almost one-third of some 106 population is under the poverty line.

