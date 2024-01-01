San Francisco: Islamophobic abuse reported during Eid al-Adha Prayer

A man walking two dogs verbally attacked a Muslim group gathering for Eid al-Adha Prayer.

“Your religion is full of hate,” the man is heard saying at the start of a video provided by Islamic Center board member Shahbaz Shaikh and reviewed by SFGATE.

The man went on to throw out more racist remarks as 50 or so people were getting together in the northern part of the park at 1150 Wayland St., where tarps and prayer carpets were spread across the grass, Shaikh said. This occurred at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, before the morning prayer that brought together some 200 people, he said.

Source: SFGATE