English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

More than 3,500 children face hunger in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English-More than 3,500 children face hunger in Gaza, according to local authorities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said the enclave is “rapidly” heading towards famine amid an “Israeli and US conspiracy to prevent” humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

“3,500 children are threatened by death due to malnutrition and lack of nutritional supplements and vaccines which became part of the prohibited items to enter Gaza,” the statement said, referring to Israeli restrictions.

It added that “the crime of banning entry of food and medicine” exacerbated the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Source:TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Rights group: Israel jailed 640 Palestinian children

nasibeh yazdani

Human rights groups join legal challenge against UK arms sales to Israel

nasibeh yazdani

UNRWA: Almost all displaced Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Half of Gaza’s population may face starvation by mid-July

nasibeh yazdani

59 armed conflicts took place worldwide in 2023, highest since end of WWII

nasibeh yazdani

Pope Francis calls for immediate peace deal in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.