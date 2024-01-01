More than 3,500 children face hunger in Gaza

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said the enclave is “rapidly” heading towards famine amid an “Israeli and US conspiracy to prevent” humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.

“3,500 children are threatened by death due to malnutrition and lack of nutritional supplements and vaccines which became part of the prohibited items to enter Gaza,” the statement said, referring to Israeli restrictions.

It added that “the crime of banning entry of food and medicine” exacerbated the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza.