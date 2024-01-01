Noam Chomsky’s Wife Denies Reports of His Death

SHAFAQNA— Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, wife of renowned linguist and activist Noam Chomsky, refuted recent reports claiming his death.

“No, it is false,” she stated in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press on Tuesday. Chomsky, aged 95, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Brazil following a stroke he suffered a year ago, as confirmed by Valeria Chomsky to the AP last week. However, Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo issued a statement clarifying that Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday and will continue his recovery at home.