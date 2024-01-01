New Arab: Tens of thousands of Palestinians forcibly disappeared by Israel

Shafaqna English- It is estimated that there are tens of thousands of forcibly disappeared Palestinians, including women and children, NewArab reported.

A group of Palestinian lawyers started an initiative earlier in June to track and defend what is estimated to be thousands of individuals forcibly disappeared by Israel from the besieged coastal enclave since the beginning of the war.

Since its launch, the “Legal Representation for the Prisoners Kidnapped from the Gaza Strip since October 7th” received an estimated 1,500 cases, the initiative’s founder Ahmed Bassiouny told The New Arab.

“Through a registration link, families of abductees individually proceed with power of attorney procedures,” said Bassiouny, who is originally from Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Source: New Arab