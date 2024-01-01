OHCHR: Israel might have violated laws of war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- After examining a report investigating six Israeli strikes that killed a high number of Palestinians, the UN Human Rights Office found that Israel “may have systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk further stated, “The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or at the very least minimize to every extent civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated in Israel’s bombing campaign.”

Sources: AL Mayadeen

