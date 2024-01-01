English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

OHCHR: Israel might have violated laws of war in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- After examining a report investigating six Israeli strikes that killed a high number of Palestinians, the UN Human Rights Office found that Israel “may have systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk further stated, “The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or at the very least minimize to every extent civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated in Israel’s bombing campaign.”

Sources: AL Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Human Rights Chief: Situation in West Bank ‘drastically deteriorating’

leila yazdani

UN’s Human Rights Chief concerned by security forces actions against pro-Palestinian protesters at USA’s universities

leila yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals

leila yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief: UK’s Rwanda Asylum Bill undermines human rights

leila yazdani

UN raises alarm over Israeli demands for forced relocation of Palestinians

rahman samadreza

UN: Palestinians in Gaza are living in deepening horror

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.