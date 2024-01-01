Al-Furat: Temperature in Karbala and Najaf reaches 50 degrees Celsius

Shafaqna English– Nine provinces of Iraq including Baghdad will register tangible increase in temperature tomorrow (Thursday).

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al-Furat, the temperature in Karbala, Najaf, Baghdad, Wasit, Al Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Basra and Dhi Qar Governorates will reach 50-51 degrees Celsius based on weather forecasts that is half of the boiling point.

Iraq has witnessed a heat wave for several days and it is expected that this heat wave will decrease at the end of the week.

