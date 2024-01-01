Saudi Arabia:Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims killed during this year’s Hajj amid intense heat

Hundreds of people had lined up at the Emergency Complex in the Muaisem neighbourhood in Mecca, trying to get information about their missing family members.

Security appeared tight at the complex, AP news agency reported, with an official reading out names of the dead and the nationalities, which included people from Algeria, Egypt and India. Those who said they were kin of the dead were allowed inside to identify the deceased.

One list circulating online suggested at least 550 people died during the five-day Hajj.

Source:TRT WORLD