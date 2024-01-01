English
Pope Francis calls for better treatment for refugees

Shafaqna English– Ahead of the UN’s World Refugee Day , Pope Francis has called for better treatment for refugees.

Speaking at the end of his weekly General Audience, the Pope called for the World Day to be “an opportunity to turn an attentive and fraternal gaze to all those who are forced to flee their homes in search of peace and security.”

“We are all called to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors,” the Pope added. “I pray that States will strive to ensure humane conditions for refugees and to facilitate integration processes.”

