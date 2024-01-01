France unleashes raids against Muslims ahead of Olympic Games

Shafaqna English– France has launched a series of police raids against Muslims ahead of Olympic Games.

Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin announced in a message sent to all administrative regions that all measures should be taken to limit the “capacity to cause trouble” and to keep the most dangerous individuals monitored by the services “away from events,” the CAGE advocacy group reported on Tuesday.

Darmanin has also outlined a system of “detection and obstruction” targeting all Muslims who find themselves on the ever-expanding state security files, supposedly for “radicalisation for terrorist purposes.” The directive affects over 5,100 individuals who will be subjected to stringent surveillance.

Authorities across French territories have been instructed to enforce proactive measures, which may include raids, house arrests, and detentions, against anyone flagged in the security files, regardless of the nature of the suspected infraction, according to the advocacy group.

The CAGE, among others, has reported receiving multiple accounts of aggressive raids on Muslims, asserting that 250 individuals in Paris have been targeted.

CAGE’s 2022 report criticized the French government’s actions under President Emmanuel Macron as constituting persecution and institutionalized Islamophobia.

The report accuses the state of engaging in systematic harassment and humiliation of Muslims, infringing upon their fundamental freedoms and rights.

Source: IQNA