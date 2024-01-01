Muslim Vote is endorsing independents at UK general election

Shafaqna English- UK Muslim Vote is endorsing independents and candidates representing smaller parties like the Greens and left-wing firebrand George Galloway’s Workers Party.

Many UK voters, particularly Muslims, are dissatisfied with how politicians have reacted to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Millions of people will turn out to vote across the UK on 4 July in a general election likely to put the Labour Party back in power after 14 years in opposition.

But amid anger over politicians’ approaches to Israel’s war on Gaza, some are backing neither Keir Starmer’s Labour nor current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives.

