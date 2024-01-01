English
International Shia News Agency
Refugee camps for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh affected by Landslides

Shafaqna English- Refugee camps for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh being the most affected by flash floods and heavy rains.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered landslides in Bangladesh and India, killing at least 15 people, injuring several others and displacing millions, according to officials.

Eight Rohingya Muslims were among those killed by mudslides in the early hours of Wednesday, Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said. The disaster is the latest in a series triggered by extreme weather in South Asia and around the globe, with heavy rains and heatwaves having killed many people and caused humanitarian crises in recent months.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

