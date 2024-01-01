[Video] From Courtrooms to Classrooms

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (UK), Episode 2



Zahra Valji shares her journey from an unexpected career in law to becoming a passionate community volunteer and teacher. Despite initial discouragement from her community, she pursued a law degree and now specializes in private client work, helping families navigate legal processes after a loved one’s death. This role has deepened her connection to her faith as she witnesses grief and the reality of death regularly. Zahra emphasizes the importance of thorough research and gaining work experience for anyone considering a career in law, highlighting the dedication and perseverance required for success.

Beyond her legal career, Zahra is deeply involved in her community, particularly at the HRA Islamic School, where she teaches Islamic Studies to teenagers. She encourages open discussions on both traditional and contemporary issues, providing a safe space for students to express their views. Zahra stresses the significance of listening to and understanding the perspectives of young people, guiding them thoughtfully while respecting their individuality. Additionally, she reflects on personal growth through marriage and the importance of accepting constructive criticism, aiming to continuously improve and support her community and family.

Women’s View: Life Stories (UK)

www.shafaqna.com