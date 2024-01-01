English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Blood”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood”.

Question & Answer

Question: Sometimes I see blood mixed with the saliva of my mouth. It often happens when I brush my teeth. What is the ruling on this kind of blood?

Answer: The blood, which comes from inside the teeth, vanishes as it gets mixed with the saliva, the saliva is Tahir (pure), and it can go down the throat.

Question: If blood is seen in the yolk or the white part of the egg, does it make the egg impure and haram for us? Is there a solution for it?

Answer: The clot of blood inside the egg is pure, but it is Haram [Forbidden for consumption]. Therefore, the egg can be eaten by removing the blood from it, provided it not very minute and been absorbed in it.

www.shafaqna.com

