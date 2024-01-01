The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Blood”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Blood”.

Question: Sometimes I see blood mixed with the saliva of my mouth. It often happens when I brush my teeth. What is the ruling on this kind of blood?

Answer : The blood, which comes from inside the teeth, vanishes as it gets mixed with the saliva, the saliva is Tahir (pure), and it can go down the throat.