Imam Ali’s(A.S) Holy Shrine: Ghadir Flag to be Raised in 12 European Countries

SHAFAQNA- An official from the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) has announced the complete preparation for the celebration of Ghadir Week and emphasized that a special flag for this occasion will be raised in most provinces of Iraq and more than 10 European countries.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Wednesday evening local time on its website that, according to officials from the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), all preparations for the grand celebration of Ghadir Khumm Week at the sacred shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf have been completed. It is planned that the special flag for this occasion will also be raised in 15 provinces of Iraq and 12 European countries.

In this regard, Ahmed al-Quraishi, the head of the Supreme Committee responsible for the activities of the 13th Ghadir Week at the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS), stated in an interview with INA: “The Supreme Committee has completed its preparations for organizing events and commemorations of the occasion.”

Al-Quraishi also mentioned: “Based on the idea that the day of Ghadir Khumm is a day of the perfection and completion of blessings, the components and activities of this occasion are distributed over a series of activities aimed at reaching various social groups and classes based on local, national, and regional frameworks.”

Furthermore, this official from the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) continued, emphasizing that the shrine has taken care to present Ghadir as a normal and social culture in various sectors, adding: “Pilgrims and followers should expect an exceptional celebration through which we aim to convey the idea that Ghadir will embark on new horizons within and outside Iraq.”

Al-Quraishi noted that for the first time,Eid al-Ghadir has reached more than 12 countries, and continuous cultural events will be held centrally in these countries, explaining: “Ceremonies will be held to raise Ghadir flags and to reach 15 provinces of Iraq.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian