Reports: Air pollution is killing almost 2,000 children every day

Shafaqna English- Air pollution is killing almost 2,000 children under the age of five every day, The Guardian reported, and making it the second most dangerous health hazard for children around the world.

A study by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) found that over eight million adult and child deaths were caused by rising indoor and outdoor air pollution in 2021.

Contaminated air surpassed tobacco use and high blood pressure to become the second biggest killer globally. Among children under five, it stands second to malnutrition as a health hazard that could cause mortality.

