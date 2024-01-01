English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

ALJazeera: Some 600,000 Sudanese refugees are seeking safety in Chad

0

Shafaqna English- Some 600,000 Sudanese in Chad carry the burdens of hunger and trauma, but host communities are blaming them for using up scarce resources.

Salwa Malik, 27, came to eastern Chad almost a year ago with her sisters, brothers and parents from West Darfur. She now lives in Metche camp.

Metche, Chad – A group of village elders huddle in the sparse shade of a tree to discuss the influx of Sudanese refugees that threatens to overwhelm them. They are worried.

This is Metche, Chad, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Sudan’s war-torn region of Darfur, where a refugee camp has sprung up and thousands of people have sought safety.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNSC demands end to Al-Fashir siege in Sudan

nafiseh yazdani

Heatwave kills dozens of Sudanese refugees en route to Egypt

leila yazdani

Sudan: Paramilitary group attack shuts down North Darfur’s main hospital

nafiseh yazdani

UN expresses horror over escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur

nafiseh yazdani

UN: Global hunger crisis worsened in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Senators call on Biden to sanction Sudan’s RSF over human rights violations

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.