ALJazeera: Some 600,000 Sudanese refugees are seeking safety in Chad

Shafaqna English- Some 600,000 Sudanese in Chad carry the burdens of hunger and trauma, but host communities are blaming them for using up scarce resources.

Salwa Malik, 27, came to eastern Chad almost a year ago with her sisters, brothers and parents from West Darfur. She now lives in Metche camp.

Metche, Chad – A group of village elders huddle in the sparse shade of a tree to discuss the influx of Sudanese refugees that threatens to overwhelm them. They are worried.

This is Metche, Chad, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Sudan’s war-torn region of Darfur, where a refugee camp has sprung up and thousands of people have sought safety.

