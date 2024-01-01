Al-Abbas (AS)’s Shrine announces general program of international Imamate Week events

Shafaqna English- The Al-Abbas (AS)’s holy shrine announced the general program for the activities of the second international Imamate week, which will be held for the period from (June 27, 2024) until (July 4, 2024).

The opening ceremony will begin at the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine on Thursday, 20 Dhu al-Hijjah 1445AH, corresponding to (June 27, 2024), at four o’clock in the afternoon.

The opening ceremony includes a speech by the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas(AS)’s shrine; His Eminence Ahmad al-Safi, a documentary film was shown, followed by a poem, then an opening research on the title of the conference (the prophet and the Imamate are inseparable titles) and honoring a number of dignitaries who have achievements in the field of recording the heritage of the imams (AS).

The events throughout the week include a series of international conferences, starting on Friday, 21 Dhu al-Hijjah with the conference of Imam Ali(AS) at Al-Kafeel University, and concluding on Thursday, 27 Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH (July 4, 2024) with the conference of Imam al-Hujjah (AJ), which includes speeches from the preparatory committee and participating delegations, visits to the projects of the Al-Abbas(AS)’sholy shrine and a number of workshops and seminars in addition to other events.

Sources :AL Kafeel

