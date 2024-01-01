Islamophobic ad truck sparks police investigation in Toronto

Shafaqna English- The Toronto police encourages residents to report “hate graffiti” and said that it remained “committed to saying no to all forms of discrimination and racism.”

The Toronto police hate crimes unit is investigating a mobile advertising truck displaying Islamophobic digital images and messages after a video surfaced online, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported on Wednesday.

The videos on social media show the truck displaying questions such as, “Is this Lebanon? Is this Yemen? Is this Syria? Is this Iraq?” The truck then shows images of Muslims praying and protesting in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, with visible Palestinian flags.

The messages conclude with, “No. This is Canada. Wake up Canada. You are under siege.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com