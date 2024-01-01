Al-Furat: According to the NGO Strategic Center for Human Rights, there are 4 million Iraqi refugees in the world

Shafaqna English– On Thursday, “Fadel al-Gharawi”, the Head of the NGO Strategic Center for Human Rights, emphasized that the United Nations has declared June 20 as the World Refugee Day to remind the importance of supporting these people in the world and noted: nearly 184 million people or approximately 2.5% of the world’s population live outside their original country and 37% of them are refugees.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al-Furat, Al-Gharawi added: estimates show that there are four million Iraqi refugees around the world who mainly live in the US, Germany, Britain, European countries and some Arab countries.

According to the statistics released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for the years 2022-2023, there are 15,214 Iraqi refugees in Syria, 61,993 in Jordan and more than 10,000 in Turkey and also about 132,000 unregistered Iraqi refugees. Moreover, there are 6500 Iraqi refugees in Lebanon.

Al-Gharawi explained: From 2015 to 2023, 757,323 Iraqi citizens over the age of 18 have applied for asylum in European countries.

He emphasized: Iraq also hosts about 260,000 Syrian refugees. Our country has experienced five waves of refugees abroad because of the war and economic and security conditions, including the effect of the ISIS attack in Iraq.

In the end, Al-Gharawi called on the Iraqi government to provide means for the return of Iraqi refugees and intensify its diplomatic efforts to support them in the countries where they reside. Besides, it asked Baghdad to join the 1951 Refugee Convention.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com