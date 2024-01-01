Okaz report on Mosque of Jinn in Mecca [Photos]

Shafaqna English– Okaz wrote: Masjid al-Jinn is one of the historical mosques in Mecca. This place is famous because of the events happened there.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Okaz, it is said that the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was reciting the Quran in this mosque while returned from Taif where a group of jinn accepted Islam after hearing the verses of the Quran and Surah Al-Jinn was revealed.

Based on the writings of this website, Surah Al-Jinn was revealed to the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in the Mosque of the Jinn. This mosque is located in Al-Azzeh in Mecca which is one of the oldest neighborhoods near Masjid Al-Haram.

Regarding the reason for naming this mosque, Okaz wrote: “The Prophet (pbuh) was reciting the Quran when a group of jinn gathered around him and this mosque became known as the Masjid al-Jinn. It is also called the Mosque of Allegiance, as it is narrated that the jinn swore allegiance to the Messenger of God (pbuh) in this place. The people of Mecca call it Mosque of Guards too.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com