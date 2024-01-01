UNHCR: Displaced population worldwide has exceeded 120 million

Shafaqna English- The UNHCR Global Trends report for 2023, released, indicated that,the number of displaced people worldwide now exceeds 120 million.

This figure, which refers to those forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, and human rights violations, has grown by 8% since 2022, and has more than doubled in the last 10 years.

One in 69 people globally — or 1.5% of the entire world’s population — was forcibly displaced this past year. In 2023, the global refugee population increased by 7% to 43.4 million, a number that includes 5.8 million people in need of international protection, predominantly from Venezuela, and 6 million Palestinian refugees under UNRWA’s mandate.

Sources: HIAS

