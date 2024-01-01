NGOs: Israel’s war on Gaza turns schools into places of shelter rather than learning

Shafaqna English- Israel’s war on Gaza has turned schools in the besieged enclave into places of shelter rather than learning, Al Jazeera reported.

Almost 625,000 young Palestinians have been out of school for more than eight months. Gaza’s children make up nearly 16,000 of the more than 37,000 people killed since October 7.

Aid agencies say a further 3,500 children are malnourished and on the brink of death. In addition, an estimated 17,000 young Palestinians have lost one of both their parents and they are being classified as WCNSF – wounded child with no surviving family members.

NGOs say bereaved children are struggling to cope, and some of them are suicidal.

Analysts said Israeli attacks on educational institutions in Gaza have not only “disrupted immediate educational activities but also eroded the foundation for sustained societal growth and development”.

Sources: ALJazeera

