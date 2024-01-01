English
Spanish NGO: Racism-Islamophobia problems must be resolved in Europe to achieve legal migration

Shafaqna English- Racism and Islamophobia problems must be resolved in Europe to prevent irregular migration, according to a Spanish non-governmental organization Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders).

Helena Maleno, spokesperson for the NGO which works on irregular migration from Africa to Europe, told Anadolu that Europe needs legal immigration to maintain its economic working system, but no steps have been taken in this regard.

“If we do not solve the problems of racism and Islamophobia in Europe, we cannot talk about legal migration,” Maleno said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

