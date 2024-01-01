English
New Arab: Egypt forms crisis unit on Hajj deaths as toll soars

Shafaqna English- Egypt formed a crisis unit on Thursday to investigate the deaths of Egyptians taking part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage during extreme heat.
Medical and security sources said that at least 530 Egyptians had died and 31 were missing.

In recent days hundreds of people from different countries have died in punishing conditions for the hajj pilgrimage in the Saudi Arabian city, where temperatures have at times exceeded 51 degrees Celsius (124 Fahrenheit).The medical source, who was with the official Egyptian hajj delegation, said the majority of those who died were not formally registered for the event with the authorities, which meant they could not access tents.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

