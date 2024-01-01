English
30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

Since the early morning hours, the Israeli police have blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

The preacher of Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah, slammed during the Friday sermon the failure of the Islamic and Arab nations to support the besieged people of the Gaza Strip.

“The rulers must care about Aqsa Mosque and the people of Gaza,” he added.

He also healed the strong steadfastness of the people of the Gaza Strip.

Since the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli authorities have imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

