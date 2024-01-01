India: Millions of student’s future is now uncertain amid evidence of corruption-paper leaks

Shafaqna English- More than 3 million students took India’s top tests for medical and research schools. Their future is now uncertain amid evidence of corruption and paper leaks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous body under India’s Ministry of Education that is responsible for holding the nationwide examinations, is at the centre of these controversies over the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a national exam for medical aspirants held last month.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com