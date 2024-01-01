English
OCHA: Families in Gaza eat one meal every 2 or 3 days

Shafaqna English- A number of families in southern Gaza Strip eat one meal every two or three days, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

This was stated in press statements by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations, as reported on the UN News website.

OCHA explained that hundreds of thousands of displaced people in southern Gaza are suffering from limited access to shelter, healthcare, food, water and sanitation.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

