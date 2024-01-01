Immigration once again become flagship UK general election issue

Shafaqna English- Rights groups said that refugees have been scapegoated by the UK government for years, and are at the core of key parties’ manifestos this general election.

Earlier this week, a new record was marked when 882 people arrived to the UK’s shores by small boats across the English Channel – it was the highest number in a single day so far this year.

The people arriving – refugees and asylum seekers commonly fleeing war-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa – come amid a heated general election campaign that has seen immigration once again become a hot topic in the political arena.

Right-wing media have turned this year’s vote into immigration election

There are less than two weeks to go before the 4 July poll that the opposition Labour Party led by Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to win, and leave in its wake a crushed Conservative Party after their 14 years in power.

While the British public worries about the cost-of-living crisis and the ever squeezed National Health Service (NHS), politicians and much of the right-wing media have turned this year’s vote into “the immigration election”.

Migrants scapegoated

Migrants have long been scapegoated and vilified by the British right for years, with the recent rise in small boats crossing the English Channel described as an “invasion” and refugees blamed for domestic woes such as housing shortages and long hospital waiting lists.

It has echoes of the rhetoric among populist parties in Europe who blame migrants for domestic issues.

The issue of immigration came to a head in this year’s election campaign when Nigel Farage made it the core issue of his hard-right Reform UK, previously known as the Brexit Party.

Sources: New Arab

