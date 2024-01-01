Archbishop of Sebastian Diocese of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem calls on world leaders to stop Gaza war

Shafaqna English- Archbishop Atallah Hanna, the head of the Sebastian Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, called on world leaders to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza, as he said some are complicit.

“When we talk about the West, there are some leaders in the West who unfortunately are complicit in this attack. The weapons and missiles striking our people in Gaza are produced in the US and other places.

“In the West, there are leaders involved in this massacre, plotting, and being part of this war. I call on these leaders to withdraw and stop the war,” Hanna told Anadolu.

