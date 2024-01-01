English
Al-Forat: Time for inauguration of Karbala International Airport announced

Shafaqna English– “Nassif Al-Khattabi”, the governor of Holy Karbala, announced the time for inauguration of Karbala International Airport that is the newest airport under construction in Iraq with international standards.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al-Forat, Al-Khattabi explained: In 2025, we will witness the inauguration of Karbala International airport.

He added: “Our preparations for holding of Arbaeen pilgrimage continue and new squares and garages will be inaugurated.”

In the end, Al-Khattabi said: ” Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, the Prime Minister, carefully pursues the projects. Through conducting these projects, we have created several job opportunities.”

