[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Different ways to understand the mission of Imam Husayn (AS)“

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomed Shaykh Hobbollah as he discussed “Different ways to understand the mission of Imam Husayn (AS)“on Friday (21 June 2024).

Speaker:

Shaykh Haidar Hobbollah was born in the southern Lebanese city of Sour (Tyr), to a religious family, in the year 1973. He joined the Hawza seminary in Lebanon in 1988, and successfully completed study of the foundational traditional Islamic sciences. In 1995, he traveled to Iran (Qom) to study jurisprudence ( fiqh) and principles of jurisprudence ( usūl al-fiqh) in the Hawza at the advanced levels ( bahth al-khārij). He has been involved with research and teaching, in Qom, for the last 27 years.

Alongside his studies in the Hawza, Shaykh Hobbollah completed a Master’s degree in Quranic Sciences. He then attained a doctorate in comparative religions, with a speciality in Christian theology.

At the Bahth Al-Khārij advanced levels, his prominent teachers have included: Ayatollah Shaykh Jawadi Āmuli Ayatollah Shaykh Waheed Khorasani Shaykh Hussein Jannāti Shaykh Baqir Al-Irawāni …and numerous others.

Shaykh Hobbollah has a plethora (20+) of academic works to his name, in addition to having translated numerous works between Arabic and Persian languages. His scholarly works have been translated into Persian, Urdu, Azeri, Turkish, German, English and French.

