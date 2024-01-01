First International Ghadir Conference on Shia Studies to be held in HIU

Shafaqna English- The first International Ghadir Conference on Shia Studies will be held on June 23-24, 2024 at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace. It will focus on the life, times, and works of Baha al-Din Muḥammad al-Amili, an early modern Muslim polymath.

The Ghadir Forum is a place to talk about the latest research in Islamic Studies. This is a top forum for Shia Studies. The Ghadir Forum brings together scholars, researchers, students, and the interested public to discuss books, articles, and ideas in the field. This conference covers many topics, from texts to social and historical issues.

Source: HIU

www.shafaqna.com