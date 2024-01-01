English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia islam

First International Ghadir Conference on Shia Studies to be held in HIU

0

Shafaqna English- The first International Ghadir Conference on Shia Studies will be held on June 23-24, 2024 at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace. It will focus on the life, times, and works of Baha al-Din Muḥammad al-Amili, an early modern Muslim polymath.

The Ghadir Forum is a place to talk about the latest research in Islamic Studies. This is a top forum for Shia Studies. The Ghadir Forum brings together scholars, researchers, students, and the interested public to discuss books, articles, and ideas in the field. This conference covers many topics, from texts to social and historical issues.

Source: HIU

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, by Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani [Full Text]

parniani

HIU Event: Muslim and Christian Supplication Practices during Ramadan and Lent

parniani

Qom: University of Religions and Denominations to hold Shia Studies intensive course from February 24 to March 4

asadian

12th International Intensive Course in Shia Studies to be held in Iran

asadian

A seminar on Shia studies held in Berlin

asadian

Encyclopedia of shia studies to be exposed in Qom

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.